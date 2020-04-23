Manatee County drive-through COVID-19 test site opens April 29

Manatee County will soon have the ability to test 740 more people for COVID-19 thanks to testing materials purchased with the help of Manatee County Regional Health.

To date, the county has tested 2,825 residents -- about 0.7% of the population -- so testing is a high priority for county leaders.

The county said it will open a drive-through testing center at the Bradenton Area Convention Center starting Wednesday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The testing site will be able to test up to 80 patients a day. Additional information on receiving a test at this location is below.

Residents may also get tested at five MCR Health locations, which are listed below.

Earlier this week, Manatee County commissioners approved $100,000 for more test kits and personal protective equipment.

County officials said they continue to work with MCR Health to buy more testing kits on the open market. Patient fees for the testing and any associated costs will be determined at the time of the visit.

MCR Health COVID-19 tests available at:

-East Manatee Health and Wellness Center, 1312 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton, (941) 708-8700



-Southeast Family Healthcare Center, 919 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, (941) 751-8100



-Southwest Health Center, 5325 26th St W, Bradenton, (941) 752-7173



-Lawton Chiles Pediatrics, 1515 26th Ave E, Bradenton, (941) 708-8600

-Edgar H. Price Family & Children Healthcare Center, 12271 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Parrish, (941) 776-4050

Bradenton Area Convention Center testing:

Patients with a prescription may make a drive-through appointment by calling 941-748-0747. Specimens collected at the site will be sent to labs for testing. Visitors to the collection site must have a prescription to be tested for COVID-19 and have made an appointment in advance with Manatee County Health Department.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

