Manatee County extends curfew order until Tuesday

Commissioners in Manatee County aren’t ready to end the countywide curfew yet. They voted Friday to extend the order into next week.

The county enacted the curfew back on April 3 to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It restricts residents to essential travel only, between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night. They backed off some of the restrictions regarding private property after objections from the ACLU.

Hillsborough County enacted a similar curfew on Monday, but rescinded the order Thursday after objections from county residents.

Manatee’s curfew was set to expire Friday, but the commission voted to extend the order through Tuesday.

They will discuss further extension again on Tuesday.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

Advertisement

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map