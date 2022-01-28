Manatee County jail employee, inmates facing charges after drugs discovered in cells

PRESS PLAY ABOVE TO WATCH THE MANATEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE

Manatee County detectives say a food services employee was arrested after drugs were discovered in the county jail. At least three inmates were also involved.

Detectives arrested 64-year-old Gretchen Gretchen Rupprecht , a food services employee at the jail. On Saturday, deputies and a K-9 swept the facility and found controlled substances inside two different jail cells. They said the investigation initially led them food services crew leader who was connected to one of the inmates involved in bringing the narcotics inside the county jail.

Officials said Rupprecht admitted to her involvement and was booked into jail. She faces charges of introducing contraband. She was hired to work at the Manatee County Jail in June 2020. She was terminated after her arrest Friday morning.

Sheriff Rick Wells is scheduled to provide additional information during a Friday afternoon press conference.