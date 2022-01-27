Polk County detectives arrest 60 in 'Swipe Left for Meth' undercover sting

Polk County detectives had their eye on dating apps, monitoring the sale of illegal drugs in an undercover operation that led to dozens of arrests.

The sting lasted about six months. Detectives said they also obtained warrants for 8 people.

Officials said they began their investigation after receiving a tip from Heartland Crime Stoppers that people were selling drugs on mobile dating apps.

"None of the suspects charged in this investigation were interested in dating," according to a news release by the sheriff's office. "The main drug being sold was meth, but other drugs included cocaine, Ecstasy, LSD, Fentanyl, and marijuana."

Sheriff Grady Judd will provide additional information during a Thursday morning press conference.

