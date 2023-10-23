Manatee County woman wins $1 million on $50 'Year for Life' scratch-off ticket

article

A Manatee County woman won $1 million in the ‘Year for Life Spectacular’ scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced on Monday.

Terasa Katsaros, 51, of Parrish, claimed the prize from a $50 scratch-off ticket at the Lottery's Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Katsaros purchased the winning ticket from the Publix located at 11245 North US Highway 301 in Parrish. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ‘Year for Life’ scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million and over $1.6 billion in cash prizes. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.