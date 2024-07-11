Manatee County man claims self-defense after shooting victim during argument following car crash: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

One man is in the hospital, and another is in jail after a vehicle crash and an argument led to shots being fired in Manatee County.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Cortez Road West around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday to investigate a shooting with injuries.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Deondrick Anderson, 49, and Jordan Glanz, 27, got into an argument after they were involved in a vehicle accident in the parking lot of the Oneco Rose Bar.

Investigators say Glanz shot Anderson once in the torso and bolted.

Jordan Glanz mugshot courtesy of Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Anderson was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Deputies say Glanz contacted them later and claimed he shot the victim in self-defense.

However, investigators say witness testimony and other evidence led Glanz to be arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter