Manatee County murder suspect found hiding under bed in Georgia 4 months after double shooting: MCSO

article

The Brief Authorities arrested Manatee County murder suspect Maurice McCary on Tuesday after finding him hiding under a bed in Albany, Georgia. Officials accuse the 35-year-old man of killing one person and wounding another during a March 8 drive-by shooting in Bradenton. Multiple organizations previously offered a combined reward of $14,500 for information leading to the capture of the wanted suspect.



A Bradenton murder suspect who spent four months on the run was captured Tuesday after authorities discovered him hiding underneath a bed in Georgia, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Bradenton traffic light shooting

What we know:

Deputies say 35-year-old Maurice McCary, who also goes by the name "D'Low", pulled his vehicle alongside two men at a traffic light on March 8. McCary fired multiple shots into the car at the intersection of U.S. 41 and 53rd Avenue West South in Bradenton.

The gunfire killed 27-year-old Jamari Murray-Barnes and injured 22-year-old De'Ryan Lopez.

McCary faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Murray-Barnes and will be extradited to Manatee County later.

Awaiting extradition

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date or time for McCary's extradition back to Florida to face trial. Law enforcement has also not disclosed the identity of the individual who provided the tip that led deputies to his hiding spot.

Reward money offered for capture

The backstory:

Following the double shooting in March, the community and law enforcement looked for ways to incentivize the public to help find the suspect. Several organizations pooled their resources to post a reward totaling $14,500 for information on McCary’s whereabouts.