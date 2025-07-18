Expand / Collapse search

Manatee County offering sandbags Friday to help prepare this hurricane season. Here's where to get them

Published  July 18, 2025 8:21am EDT
Manatee County
The Brief

    • Manatee is hosting "Operation: Sandbag Support" on Friday.
    • The drive-thru event runs from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Manatee County Public Safety Center in Bradenton.
    • County residents can get up to 10 sandbags per household.

BRADENTON, Fla. - Families in Manatee County can pick up sandbags at a drive-thru event on Friday as part of the county's effort to help residents prepare this hurricane season.

Operation: Sandbag Support

What To Know:

The county is hosting "Operation: Sandbag Support" from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Manatee County Public Safety Center, located at 2101 47th Terrace E in Bradenton.

Each household can receive up to 10 sandbags during the event, which is open to Manatee County residents only.

2025 hurricane season guide: Here's how to prepare

The county will also provide home delivery of sandbags to residents who meet all the following criteria:

  • 60 years of age or older
  • Transportation dependent
  • Residing in Evacuation Level A or B

Eligible residents can request delivery by clicking here.

For more details on storm preparation in Manatee County, click here.

The Source: This story was written with information from Manatee County Government.

