Manatee County offering sandbags Friday to help prepare this hurricane season. Here's where to get them

The Brief Manatee is hosting "Operation: Sandbag Support" on Friday. The drive-thru event runs from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Manatee County Public Safety Center in Bradenton. County residents can get up to 10 sandbags per household.



Families in Manatee County can pick up sandbags at a drive-thru event on Friday as part of the county's effort to help residents prepare this hurricane season.

Operation: Sandbag Support

What To Know:

The county is hosting "Operation: Sandbag Support" from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Manatee County Public Safety Center, located at 2101 47th Terrace E in Bradenton.

Each household can receive up to 10 sandbags during the event, which is open to Manatee County residents only.

The county will also provide home delivery of sandbags to residents who meet all the following criteria:

60 years of age or older

Transportation dependent

Residing in Evacuation Level A or B

Eligible residents can request delivery by clicking here.

For more details on storm preparation in Manatee County, click here.