Manatee County offering sandbags Friday to help prepare this hurricane season. Here's where to get them
BRADENTON, Fla. - Families in Manatee County can pick up sandbags at a drive-thru event on Friday as part of the county's effort to help residents prepare this hurricane season.
Operation: Sandbag Support
What To Know:
The county is hosting "Operation: Sandbag Support" from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Manatee County Public Safety Center, located at 2101 47th Terrace E in Bradenton.
Each household can receive up to 10 sandbags during the event, which is open to Manatee County residents only.
The county will also provide home delivery of sandbags to residents who meet all the following criteria:
- 60 years of age or older
- Transportation dependent
- Residing in Evacuation Level A or B
The Source: This story was written with information from Manatee County Government.