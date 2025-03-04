Manatee County plans to rezone some schools in effort to relieve overcrowding. Here's how you can weigh in
BRADENTON, Fla. - The School District of Manatee County says changes are coming as growth leads to more crowded classrooms – and that could mean redrawing boundaries, in addition to building new schools.
District officials are giving parents a chance to weigh in on the changes and learn about the process in the coming days.
By the numbers:
According to the district, 16 Manatee County schools are operating at or over capacity, with a total increase of about 5,000 students countywide since 2020.
School board documents also show the total student population far exceeded district estimates in 2024.
Dig deeper:
Several construction projects are underway to expand existing schools and build new ones, most of which will be located in northern and eastern portions of the county.
The plan to relieve overcrowding could also lead to rezoning in several areas, potentially upending school planning among parents who mapped out which elementary, middle and high schools their children would attend.
What they're saying:
"We love welcoming new families to the community and, at the same time, we have to meet our obligations to the communities who have been here for decades," Manatee County School Superintendent Dr. Jason Wysong said last year.
What's next:
The district plans to open two K-8 schools in August 2025, two elementary schools in August 2026 and a high school in August 2027.
Pictured: Construction in Manatee County in 2024.
Officials are holding public meetings on rezoning over the next several days:
- Wednesday, March 5: Parrish Community High School
- Thursday, March 6: Palmetto High School
- Friday, March 7: Lakewood Ranch High School
- Wednesday, March 12: Southeast High School
All meetings are scheduled from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
You can also submit your questions online by clicking here.
