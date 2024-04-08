Manatee County schools works to build new schools, expand existing ones as more students enroll

Outside the classrooms of Blackburn Elementary School in Palmetto, crews are working to put up a new building and renovating existing ones.

"There are just so many needs that you have to keep up with in a district with 50 schools," said Dr. Jason Wysong, the superintendent of the School District of Manatee County.

Wysong said within the next three years, five new schools will open throughout the district. That will include a K-8 grade school in the eastern part of the county, a middle school in the northern part of the county, two elementary schools and a high school.

As Manatee County continues to grow, the school district said they’re seeing around 1,000 new students enter classrooms every year.

"We love welcoming new families to the community, and at the same time, we have to meet our obligations to the communities who have been here for decades," said Wysong.

Projects like Blackburn Elementary School will bring new AC, electrical and communication systems. They’ll also redo windows, doors and ceilings.

The school will be brought into the future with a $40 million renovation, while adding more space on campus for potential growth.

"Much like this campus, we renovate it, and we have probably the same number of students that are going to be here when we are done, but we have the capacity to build for another 150 students," said Joseph Ranaldi, the deputy superintendent of operations for the School District of Manatee County.

That extra space at Blackburn will be outside the car loop line.

"We actually build the core, which is the media center, dining, kitchen area, administration for that 750 students with the ability to do the addition some time down the road," said Ranaldi.

Preparing for the future, with more than 40,000 students enrolled in Manatee County schools and many more expected within the coming years.

"We think that growth will continue, and we want to be here to meet that demand," said Wysong.

