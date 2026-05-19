AAA predicts record Memorial Day weekend travel despite rising Florida gas prices: Here's how to save fuel

The Brief AAA predicts a record-breaking Memorial Day travel weekend, with 2.7 million Floridians expected to travel despite gas prices averaging $4.43 statewide. Most holiday travelers will drive, though AAA says higher fuel costs are pushing some people to take shorter trips, stay closer to home or cut spending elsewhere. AAA is urging drivers to save fuel by driving efficiently and getting pre-trip vehicle inspections to avoid common roadside issues like flat tires and dead batteries.



Despite surging gas prices, AAA is predicting the busiest Memorial Day weekend on record, with 45 million Americans expected to travel nationwide.

Here in the Sunshine State, roughly 2.7 million residents will travel 50 miles or more for the holiday.

The majority of travelers will drive.

"Some people aren't really fazed by the higher gas prices. Others, it might impact how they travel," AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said. "You have a lot of people who are looking at maybe taking shorter trips, traveling closer to home, or just budgeting more for gasoline and cutting back on what they plan to spend on a hotel or dining out or shopping."

Bay Area gas prices climb

By the numbers:

According to AAA, average gas prices on Tuesday are:

The state average is $4.43. One year ago, it was $3.03.

"That adds more than $20 to the cost of a full tank of gas," Jenkins said.

Gas-saving tips during holiday road trips

What you can do:

To get the most out of your tank, AAA experts say avoid aggressive starts and stops, watch your speed and don’t blast your air conditioning as soon as you get in the car.

"Our advice would be, when you first get into your car, roll the windows down, drive for a few minutes to let all of that really hot air get out, increase the ventilation, then turn on your air conditioning. So then it doesn't have to work as hard," Jenkins said. "When you've got those competitive forces at play, it's going to make your engine work twice as hard to cool off the cabin, and that can burn through your fuel a lot faster."

Experts with AAA are worried that drivers will skip out on car maintenance since they’re spending so much money on gas.

So, they’re encouraging drivers to get their cars checked out before their holiday road trips.

Last year, AAA responded to more than 350,000 emergency roadside assistance calls.

"The main reasons tend to be flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts," Jenkins said. "These types of things can be prevented with a simple pre-trip inspection."