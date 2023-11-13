Manatee County ranch equips cows with cellular, satellite technology using GPS fencing

If you think cattle ranching hasn't changed in years, you haven't been to Blackbeard's Ranch in Manatee County.

Cattle at the ranch are managed on a computer screen.

"To be able to look down at an iPad, in a pasture, on a horse, and be able to re-fence thousands of acres, it is crazy," said Blackbeard's Ranch owner Jim Strickland.

He can move his invisible fence in an instant. If cows approach it, they first get an audible alert.

"And then, they’ll get a slight shock, not unlike a dog fence in your yard," said Strickland.

He said the cows learn just as dogs do, to stay on the right side of the invisible fence. The cows wear devices around their necks that have GPS tracking. The audible and slight shock are delivered via cellular.

"All of the cows have a cell phone capability," he smiled. "They don't talk much."

But, it’s serious for science and the environment. Stickland split the cost of the $65,000 pilot project with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The system could also protect natural resources.

"I can draw a line, a line around a wetland, or an upland or a creek or just another pasture," said Strickland. "I don't want them to graze and click closed, and the fence is there."

If birds are nesting, he can also fence off the area for the season and bring cows back when grazing might be beneficial for the wetland.

Strickland said the University of Florida is planning climate studies that take into account the movement of cattle.

"Agriculture is going to help provide some answers to maybe future atmospheric conditions," said Strickland.

The long-time rancher said the technology isn’t quite affordable enough for widespread use. But, cattle at the Manatee County ranch could be part of a possible future where cows are connected for the good of the ranch and the planet.