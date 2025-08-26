Manatee County to select new superintendent on Tuesday

The Brief On Tuesday, School Board members in Manatee County will cast final votes to decide who will be the district's next superintendent. The finalists are Manatee County Schools Executive Director of Student Support and Family Engagement Dr. Laura Breslin, and Nassau County Schools Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Misty Mathis. The two finalists completed their final round of interviews with School Board members on Monday, August 18.



The School District of Manatee County will have its newest superintendent by the end of the day on Tuesday. School members are set to cast their final vote during their next meeting.

The backstory:

The contract of former Manatee County School District Superintendent Jason Wysong was terminated in May 2025. School Board members voted 3-2 to terminate the contract without cause and the search for Wysong's replacement started the following month.

Board members whittled down their list of candidates to two finalists in early August to Dr. Misty Mathis and Dr. Laurie Breslin.

Both finalists sat for rigorous and in-depth interviews with Board members on Monday, August 18, answering questions covering a wide range of topics, including identifying areas of improvement for the district and explaining their vision or the future of the Manatee County School District.

What they're saying:

"I feel very blessed to be one of your top two finalists for your superintendent search. This is something I do not take lightly. This is a phenomenal community that you all call home with a more than phenomenal school district and I'm really, really hoping that I'm your pick for your next superintendent," said Dr. Mathis as she addressed the School Board during her final interview.

"I commit to lead with transparency to lead with factual and timely communication and never lose sight of the fact that behind every data point is a child who deserves to thrive. And we have the ability to make that happen. So through this process, I hope that as we move forward, whatever the end of the process may be, that we continue this momentum that we've developed here in Manatee County," explained Dr. Breslin as she addressed the School Board during her final interview.

What's next:

Board members of the School District of Manatee County will meet to cast their final votes and name the new Superintendent on Tuesday, August 26. Contract negotiations will begin immediately, to be finalized on September 9.