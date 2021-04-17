Manatee County substitute teacher arrested on 30 counts of child pornography

article

John L. Wingate, 25, a substitute teacher in Manatee County, has been arrested for possession of child pornography, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Working with the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, detectives with the Bradenton Police Department began investigating after receiving credible information about the transmission of child pornography in March 2021.

Digital search warrants, along with a physical search warrant, were served in the 4800 block of 51st St. W. in Bradenton, where digital evidence was seized.

Wingate was arrested on Friday and charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

This is an active investigation.

