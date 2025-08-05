Manatee County takes first step toward teen curfew

The Brief Manatee County commissioners voted 6-1 for a teen curfew in unincorporated parts of the county. Curfew would last from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, then midnight to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights. Law enforcement has observed that a significant portion of juvenile-related incidents, like vandalism, theft, and disorderly conduct, happen late at night.



Manatee County took the first step toward a curfew on Tuesday, which would cover teens under the age of 17. Commissioners approved the ordinance in its first vote.

Under the proposal, the curfew would run from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning from Sunday through Thursday. Then, on Friday and Saturday nights, it's midnight to 5 a.m.

The goal here is to combat crime. Law enforcement has observed that a significant portion of juvenile-related incidents, like vandalism, theft, and disorderly conduct, happen late at night.

The county says by establishing clear curfew hours, they can support parents by setting boundaries, reduce the burden on law enforcement and foster a safer environment for the youth and broader community.

Dozens of people made their voices heard. While many in the community support it, some are worried about their kids who play sports.

What they're saying:

One man said, "nothing good happens after midnight, we clearly understand that. We want to make sure our students get a good night's rest so they can be on track to graduate."

Another woman added, "We have kids that play football, basketball, baseball and track. If my great-grandson comes back off a trip, and he has to come back in and someone has to see him walking to the house, he shouldn't have to be stopped because of a school activity."

Dig deeper:

Under the ordinance, law enforcement officers can stop and question minors suspected of violating it.

However, there are exceptions. It should not apply when the minor is:

Accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Engaged in or traveling to or from lawful employment.

Attending or traveling to or from a school, church, or civic-sponsored activity.

Involved in an emergency involving the protection of a person or property.

One the sidewalk or property where the minor resides, or the sidewalk of an adjacent neighbor.

Exercising First Amendment rights protected by the U.S. Constitution, such as free speech or religious expression.

The Consequences:

The first offense would result in a written warning.

If it happens again, the minor and parent may have to attend a diversion program or pay a $50 fine.

On the third offense, a $100 fine is possible, and the case could go to juvenile court.

READ: Polk County Public Schools to unsuspend school bus violator program at start of new school year

What's next:

Commissioners directed the county attorney's office to draft a proposed juvenile curfew ordinance. Then, they directed county administration to send the proposed ordinance to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and the School District of Manatee County for their review and input.

Next, they want to see the business impact estimates.

After all that, they will bring the proposed ordinance back to the Board for consideration at a properly advertised hearing.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube