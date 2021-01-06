Manatee County unveils lottery-style vaccine standby pool for seniors

Manatee County announced Wednesday it will set up a vaccination standby pool so seniors and others eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine can be notified when their first dose is ready to be administered.

County Administrator Cheri Coryea said the vaccination standby pool will allow seniors ages 65 and older to register -- either online or over the phone by calling 311 -- and officials will notifiy individuals when their vaccine is available.

The system will be a lottery, so being registered first does not necessairly mean getting a vaccine first.

According to a tweet from Manatee County, there is no deadline to register.

The county said the standby pool registration system would be live sometime before 10 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

