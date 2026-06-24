Manatee County warns beachgoers after rip currents prompt 136 rescues in 3 days

The Brief Manatee County says lifeguards responded to 136 rescues from Wednesday through Friday last week. The county's Beach Patrol team also spotted more than 125 rip currents and made 187 proactive safety interventions. County officials are urging beachgoers to swim near lifeguard towers and pay attention to warning flags.



Manatee County officials are warning beachgoers to stay alert after lifeguards responded to dozens of water emergencies along local beaches over a three-day stretch.

Manatee County beach rescues

By the numbers:

In a social media post Tuesday afternoon, Manatee County Beach Patrol said it responded to 136 rescues between Wednesday and Friday of last week.

The county also said lifeguards observed more than 125 rip currents during that period and made 187 proactive safety interventions aimed at preventing water rescues and medical emergencies before they happened.

Officials said beach conditions can change quickly, and that lifeguards have been closely monitoring the shoreline in recent days.

Beachgoer dangers

What we know:

Rip currents are powerful channels of water that flow away from shore. They can develop quickly and are often difficult to spot, making them one of the most dangerous hazards beachgoers face.

The county's numbers highlight how frequently lifeguards intervene before a situation becomes an emergency.

Swimming hazard precautions

What you can do:

Manatee County is encouraging visitors to take several precautions before entering the water:

• Swim near a staffed lifeguard tower.

• Pay attention to beach warning flags and what they mean.

• If children are in the water, designate a "water watcher" and avoid distractions.

• If caught in a rip current, stay calm, float, conserve energy and swim parallel to shore until out of the current.

• Apply sunscreen, seek shade and stay hydrated.

County safety regulations

What they're saying:

"We're grateful for the dedication, vigilance and quick actions of our Beach Patrol team, who help keep our community and visitors safe every day," Manatee County said in a post on X.

Undetermined coastal conditions

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if the high volume of rip currents will persist through the upcoming weekend.