Manatee deputies to be showcased on 'COPS'

For decades, the television show COPS has put law enforcement officers from across the country front and center.

The backstory:

They’ve given viewers the closest look possible at what first responders deal with on a daily basis.

The next season of COPS will shine the spotlight on the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

You likely know it from its catchy tune or their take downs on TV.

The show COPS has spanned generations.

Their mission has remained to give those watching a look into the lives of law enforcement officers as they work to keep their communities safe.

Crews with COPS have been riding with Manatee County Deputies on every shift and in every division.

What they're saying:

"I’m happy that we get to show the public all of the things that the deputies go through each and every single day at the sheriff’s office and kind of give them a better understanding of some of the challenges that we face in law enforcement today," said Sheriff Rick Wells.

Wells said there’s one goal for the nation to see.

"I just want them to see how professional my men and women here are every day and how they conduct themselves and how they go about doing their job and how much pride they have to keep this community safe," said Wells.

Deputy John Denmark has worn the badge of the Manatee County Sheriff’s office for 20 years.

He said this will show the community everything they deal with.

"They don’t know the trouble we go through with handling calls for service on a daily basis. Seeing the exact moment from the moment we get out of the car and the moment we get back into the car what experiences and trauma we deal with every day," said Deputy Denmark.

Once their episodes air, Manatee deputies will showcase everything from high-risk traffic stops to the lighter side of the DeSoto Grand parade.

"They’re going to see common domestic-related calls, people that maybe intoxicated, maybe some high risk traffic stops involving suspects of whatever crime. They’re going to see a lot because they’ve been here and they’ve been through a lot. They got kind of the hard look, softer look and everything in between," said Sheriff Wells.

What's next:

You’ll be able to catch episodes with Manatee Deputies during season 38, next spring.

COPS airs on FOX Nation.

