Manatee deputies searching for man with dementia who wandered away from assisted living facility

article

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for William Coleman, 87, who was last seen walking away from Inspired Living at Hidden Lakes located at 1200 54th Ave. W. in Bradenton.

Coleman was wearing a blue plaid shirt, khaki pants, and a beige Army vet baseball cap.

He is approximately 6’ foot, 140 lbs., has dementia and is prescribed numerous medications.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.