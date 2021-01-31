Manatee deputies searching for missing woman visiting from Michigan

article

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Amanda McNeil, 22, who was visiting Bradenton from Michigan and has not been seen since Saturday night.

Deputies say McNeil was staying at the Days Inn on 1st Street. She was last seen around 11:30 p.m. wearing only a t-shirt and undershorts.

Detectives consider her to be endangered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

