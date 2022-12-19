Man's truck found by Hernando County deputies four days after Oregon family report him missing

A missing man's truck was found by Hernando County deputies on December 13 near Weeki Wachee High School – four days after his family in Oregon reported him missing.

The family of 34-year-old Timothy Braddy said it's unlike him to be out of touch with them, especially because he has several children. Now, they're worried, fearing the worst, and hoping to get answers soon.

Braddy left Oregon in his truck on December 2 to head to Tampa. His fiancé, Erin McCarty, kept him company the whole way, by phone.

READ: FBI joins search for 11-year-old North Carolina girl as police arrest mother, stepfather

"It was hard for him being away from his family in Oregon," she said. "His kids were so far away."

At around 3 a.m. December 10, soon after he said his truck had run out of gas and that he was walking, she believes his phone died.

That was the last McCarty or his children heard from him.

"She has been asking every day if he is going to be home for Christmas, if we are going to find him," McCarty said of her daughter. "That is the hardest thing. I want to tell her ‘ya baby,' but we don't know."

MORE: Coast Guard: Missing men, dog aboard Atrevida II, destined for Florida, found alive and OK

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies found the truck December 13 on US 19 near Weeki Wachee High School.

His parents, who spoke to FOX 13 from their home on the panhandle, said a missing person's group has been scouring wooded areas near where the truck was found.

"I don't understand what happened, but TJ, if you can hear me, it's okay son, we just want you home, we can deal with it from there," said his father, Terry Braddy.

Deputies said he may have been spotted on December 13, three days after his last call with McCarty, at the intersection of Centralia Avenue and Commercial Way.

"I really just want people to keep their eyes out," said McCarty. "The homeless community too, and shelters, and businesses that are 24 hours."

PREVIOUS: 'A gift of safety': Kindergarteners across Florida to receive free Child ID kit

Police in Grants Pass, Oregon, who took the missing persons report, said there are few clues beyond what his fiancé has made public.

"He is the best man I know. He is the strongest man I know," said McCarty. "His kids are his entire world."

Deputies could not say what the nature of the sighting on December 13 was, or who reported that they had seen him. He is considered by police in Oregon to be potentially endangered, but they were not able to give specifics as to why.