Florida woman arrested after 50 neglected dogs rescued during illegal breeding investigation: CCSO

A Florida woman was arrested Wednesday after 50 neglected dogs were removed from her home, where investigators say she was illegally breeding, selling dogs and practicing veterinary medicine without a license, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

CCSO investigated a complaint of unhealthy dogs being sold from Olga Kapishon’s home on 12th Avenue Southeast in the Golden Gate Estates area of Naples.

Investigators say Kapishon, 63, had her breeder permit taken away in September of last year after Collier County Code Enforcement inspected her home, finding multiple violations related to the animals’ living conditions.

Undercover detectives posing as potential buyers called Kapishon’s phone number listed on her website on puppies.com.

Kapishon met with detectives at her home but did not let them inside. She brought out some of the dogs she was trying to illegally sell, according to CCSO.

Courtesy: Collier County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say some of the dogs had matted fur and were covered in urine and feces. One of the puppies had a potbelly, a symptom of worms.

Kapishon told undercover deputies the puppies had their first round of vaccination shots but could not provide documentation for it. She offered to give the puppies’ second round of shots and deworming medication herself.

Detectives searched Kapishon’s home Wednesday, finding suspected vaccines and 50 dogs, 18 of them puppies, living in filthy conditions, the sheriff’s office said.

Courtesy: Collier County Sheriff's Office

Investigators learned that Kapishon was frequently breeding and selling puppies while having a suspended breeder permit. She was also giving vaccines and medications without proper licensing, according to CCSO.

Kapishon faces a felony charge of practicing veterinary medicine without a license, and 19 counts of failing to provide certified health certificates for dogs she had listed for sale.

What they're saying:

"This was a large-scale operation that required coordination and commitment from multiple agencies to ensure the animals’ safety," CCSO Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. "This case highlights the importance of community reporting and collaboration to stop animal exploitation."

What's next:

CCSO says the dogs are currently being medically evaluated. Kapishon could face more charges once results come back from the examinations.