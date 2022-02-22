Many hospitals' COVID policies still restrict visitors under 18, leaving kids unable to visit parents

A single mother who was hurt in a motorcycle crash says she is desperate to see her kids, but because of their age, COVID-19 restrictions at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa prevent them from being at her bedside.

Tania Saraiva says an opossum ran in front of her bike Monday. She tried to avoid it, but ended up running it over before she fell off her motorcycle.

She has three broken ribs. She says one of them punctured her lung, which can be dangerous and cause complications.

Saraiva said she understands the hospital's need for rules, but wishes there was some flexibility.

"I know how worried my daughter is. I just wanted to see her and let her know I'm OK," Saraiva said. "If something happens in here you know I didn't even get a chance to say bye."

A family friend brought Saraiva's 13-year-old daughter to the hospital for a visit, but the head nurse turned the child away, citing the hospital's updated COVID-19 visitation policy, which states visitor's must be 18 years or older.

The hospitals say the policy is in place to prevent children from being exposed to COVID-19. However, Saraiva points out there's no policy preventing visitors over the age of 65 – another age group susceptible to severe illness due to the virus.

There are exceptions, but not in this case, according to the hospital.

"This situation is not a special circumstance that would qualify as an exception," a BayCare Health System's spokesperson wrote in a statement emailed to FOX 13 Tuesday. "We apologized for the inconvenience and offered to facilitate a video visit."

Saraiva is worried about how her kids are doing.

"The worst part about this is my kids… how they're feeling," she said. "That must be traumatizing for them."

As of February 16, it's the same case at Tampa General Hospital. On their website, the policy reads, "Individuals 18 and under are not allowed into the hospital, except with approval by the nursing unit for very rare circumstances."

As for Advent Health, age requirements can vary depending on the hospital. However, Advent Health in Tampa does not have an age requirement.

"Who's making up these rules, and you have no explanation for it? There's nothing to back it up. It makes no sense," Saraiva said.