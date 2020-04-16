Marine sings stirring rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

It's a song that can make anyone stop in their tracks.

The beloved hymn "Amazing Grace" was written in the late 1700s, and it still resonates with people around the world today.

Most recently, tenor Andrea Bocelli sang the hymn during his livestreamed solo concert at the empty Duomo cathedral in Milan on Easter Sunday.

But another performance of the song that day caught our eye as well.

"The President's Own" United States Marine Band posted a video on Easter of Master Gunnery Sgt. Kevin Bennear singing what he called "the most famous spiritual ever written."

"[It's] a song that has brought comfort and solace to so many through the years, and is an essential part of our American musical heritage," Bennear said at the beginning of the video.

We accompanied this stirring rendition with images of hope from the past few weeks as the country finds ways to stay positive through the coronavirus pandemic. We hope it brings a smile to your face.

