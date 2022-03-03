Markeith Loyd sentenced to death for murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton

Convicted killer Markeith Loyd on Thursday was sentenced to death for the killing of Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton in 2017.

In December, the jury recommended the death penalty, but the judge had the final say.

After the sentence was read, Loyd made an outburst in the courtroom before being led out. Clayton's family was in the courtroom for the sentencing.

Local leaders, including Orange County Sheriff John Mina and Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon, spoke to the media outside the courthouse following the sentencing.

"It does give me some sense of closure but I'm more happy for the family of Lt. Debra Clayton," Sheriff Mina said. "It's been a hard five years now."

The cousin of Lt. Clayton was smiling after the sentencing and warned Loyd that "playtime is over" as he heads to death row.

"I know the insights of what happens on death row and thank you so much for rendering the sentence that you did."

Loyd is accused of causing more trouble in jail as he awaited his punishment. The Orange County Jail confirms he was in some sort of incident with jailers Tuesday night. Loyd is also accused of attacking two corrections officers on Monday.

Lt. Clayton was killed in 2017 outside an Orlando Walmart as she tried to arrest Loyd for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Lt. Clayton’s family told the court they agree with the jurors’ decision of the death penalty.

Loyd is already serving a life sentence for Dixon’s murder.

