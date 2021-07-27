Maryland man said Fauci would be ‘dragged into the street, beaten to death, and set on fire’: Feds

A Prince George’s County man is facing federal charges after he allegedly sent a series of violent – and often anti-Semitic – emails threatening Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Department of Justice says Thomas Patrick Connally, 56, of Greenbelt, sent a series of emails from a provider of secure, encrypted email services based in Switzerland to Fauci.

The emails included elaborate and – in many cases – highly detailed threats against the current Director of the National Institutes of Health and his family.

In one of the numerous emails included in a federal complaint, Connally allegedly said Fauci’s children would be "hunted, captured, tortured and shot in the head" if he suggested vaccines might be mandatory. Another email was sent with the subject line, "Cutting your scalp off and sewing it on a rat."

Numerous emails referred to threats that Fauci would be beaten with a variety of instruments, ranging from baseball bats to sledgehammers.

Connally is charged with threats against a federal official and interstate communication containing a threat to harm.

He is scheduled to have an initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday in Greenbelt.

If convicted, Connally faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for threats against a federal official; and a maximum of five years in federal prison for interstate communication containing a threat to harm.

