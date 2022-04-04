Mass flight cancellations leave passengers at Tampa International Airport stranded for days

Mass flight cancellations over the weekend wreaked havoc on passengers across the country, but by Monday some passengers at Tampa International Airport were still feeling the effects. Many are stranded for days, stuck waiting it out at the airport.

Frustrated passengers who are stranded tried their best to get comfortable Monday at TPA. Many are forced to wait days after their scheduled flights home this weekend were canceled.

"It's real frustrating, because we have to fend for ourselves," Spirit Airlines passenger Jeff Hahn said. "You plan for a certain time. You bring enough money for a certain time, and you would think if it's not your fault there would be some type of accommodation."

Hahn and his group of 10 were set to fly home to Muncie Monday morning but were told their flight was canceled due to weather and that there wouldn't be another one until Friday or Saturday. It means they're stuck footing the bill for the next few days without any accommodation from Spirit Airlines.

It's a similar story for American passenger Jerry Kim.

"My kids have had to miss school. I've had to miss work today and our flight was originally scheduled to leave Saturday night, so we had to get a couple extra hotel nights," Kim said.

Kim and his family have been waiting for a flight home to LA. He said already they've spent more $1,000 in extra expenses for food and hotel stays.

"They have nothing going out until Thursday, and I've got to sleep in an airport with my 2-year-old and 12-year-old. How do you contain a 2-year-old for four days. He has state tests, I have two jobs, and I am supposed to be at work first thing tomorrow morning," Spirit Airlines passenger Heather Profitt said.

Profitt, who we spoke with Sunday night, was forced to spend the night in the airport with her 12-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter. She said Monday a kind stranger offered to put her up in a nearby hotel where she's now staying comfortable with her two kids.

Still many haven't been so lucky and said they want the airlines to do more.

"We talked to the airlines, and the only thing they're telling us is 'hey, it's not our problem'. which is very upsetting," Hahn said.

Spirit Airlines confirmed to FOX 13 they don't offer accommodations for weather-related delays or cancellations.