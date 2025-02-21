Massage therapist arrested in Sarasota for inappropriately touching clients: Police

The Brief A massage therapist who has worked in the Sarasota and Miami areas was arrested for inappropriately touching clients. Several victims have come forward, and investigators said they do believe there may be more. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department.



A Bradenton man who works as a massage therapist was arrested on Friday for inappropriately touching several clients, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Juan Carlos Fleitas-Tamayo, 53, is now facing a sexual battery charge, according to investigators. They said he's been working as a massage therapist and has been employed by several offices throughout the Sarasota and Miami areas.

Booking photo for Juan Carlos Fleitas-Tamayo. Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department.

Several victims reported Fleitas-Tamayo after they told authorities he touched them inappropriately during their massage, according to Sarasota police. All local offices in the Sarasota area have cooperated with the investigation, officers said.

SPD detectives do believe there are more victims of Fleitas-Tamayo's in the area. They're encouraging anyone who may have been a victim or who knows anything related to this case to come forward.

Anyone with information can reach out to Detective Angela Cox at (941) 263-6075.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Sarasota Police Department.

