Masseuse goes from helping body to mind with new children’s book

Sandi Brooks has been a licensed massage therapist for 20 years.

"I really enjoy being able to help people get out of their pain," Brooks shared.

But, her real passion is her love of butterflies.

"The logo on my card is a butterfly and then also my brochure has a logo of a butterfly as well. And, of course, the shirt has a butterfly. I love butterflies," she exclaimed.

It started when she was a child growing up in Delaware.

"Made my own butterfly net,” Brooks explained. “I would go out into the field and catch butterflies. Always thought that they were beautiful."

Her obsession led her to write a book, of course, about butterflies.

"It was just one of those things that came to me," she said.

The book took six years to write.

"The book is about a little girl who is looking out the window…wondering where butterflies go when it rains," Brooks explained.

Deborah Florence illustrated the children’s book.

"The book is colorful, but it also sparks their imagination," Florence explained.

Brooks says the book has a simple theme.

"They kind of make a nice family day out of it for the mom and dad and the child to get together. To do something on a rainy day. Look for butterflies," she shared.

Brooks jokes that anyone wondering how the story ends will have to read the book.

