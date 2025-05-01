'May Day' protests sweep across Tampa Bay area

May 1, also known as "May Day," has long been a day of protest and demonstration — a chance for Americans to raise their voices on urgent issues. This year, demonstrators gathered in cities across Florida, including St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Tampa, to mark the day with calls for action on a range of concerns, from immigration to workers’ rights.

Local perspective:

Outside Tampa’s City Hall, dozens rallied, many expressing deep concern over the first 100 days of the new presidential administration. Among the most pressing issues for protestors: Immigration.

READ: More than 1,100 illegal immigrants arrested in Operation Tidal Wave, state & federal officials say

"We are from an immigrant family," said protestor Jessica Jacobs, who wore a Lady Liberty costume. "Right now, that’s my biggest issue — being terrified of what’s happening with immigration in this country. It feels like something out of a novel."

Those concerns follow the recent announcement of the largest immigration enforcement sweep by any state in U.S. history. Florida law enforcement officials reported detaining 1,100 individuals who already had orders of removal.

The other side:

The Trump administration said they are delivering on campaign promises.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"I think the President of the United States is the one who determines whether this country's being invaded. And under the Biden administration it was," said Vice President JD Vance.

Dig deeper:

May Day has historically centered on labor movements and workers’ rights, and those themes were still present this year. Several participants voiced concerns about recent layoffs, including DOGE cuts.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Evyn Moon.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: