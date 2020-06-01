Mayor extends Tampa's overnight curfew following quiet night

After a quiet night with no looting, the city of Tampa will be under a curfew again Monday night, Mayor Jane Castor announced this morning.

The mayor was joined by Police Chief Brian Dugan for an update on the city’s response to the violent protests and looting that took place Saturday. Several stores were cleaned out by looters and some even set afire after protests in the north Tampa area.

The protests are similar to demonstrations taking place across the country in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Chief Dugan has already spoken critically of the Minneapolis officer who was later charged with Floyd’s murder.

Monday, the chief said he’s willing to continue listening to the protestors who held a peaceful rally during the day Sunday, but also called on everyone to reject violence.

“I will shut up and listen to you, but I cannot listen while we have any civil unrest in our city,” he offered.

"As has always been the case, the individuals that caused problems -- being violent, causing property damage -- are in the minority," the mayor added.

Sunday’s curfew appeared to be successful in helping calm the violence in Tampa. A group of a few dozen demonstrators defied the 7:30 curfew downtown, forcing police to use tear gas at times.

Less than two hours later, after a three-minute warning from the line of officers at the scene, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Mayor Castor, herself a former police chief, said Monday that, in an abundance of caution, the curfew would remain for another night. Between 7:30 p.m. and 6 a.m., residents are asked to stay home, though commuting to and from work is permitted.

The mayor and chief will meet again tomorrow to decide if the curfew needs to be extended later into the week.

