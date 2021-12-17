Mayor surprises Tampa kids with bicycles for the holidays

Dozens of Tampa children had Christmas come early Friday, taking home brand-new bicycles thanks to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and the charity OnBikes.

OnBikes and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor surprised about 75 to 100 kids with new bicycles for Christmas for the third year in a row. This year's celebration was called Caroling with Castor.

A float and two trucks filled with bicycles visited parks and recreation centers at Forest Hills, Copeland Park and Highland Park to give bikes to children for the holidays.

"You come up to the parks and recreation center and the little kids have no idea why we’re here. And they all get a bike for Christmas, and it’s just wonderful to see the smiles and the sheer joy on their faces," said Castor. "This is three years that we’ve been doing it. Last year was a little abbreviated with COVID, but this is our second just full out year."

OnBikes volunteers built hundreds of bicycles a few weeks ago at Amalie Arena so they would be ready for the children this week.

It was a heartwarming moment for the adults who see the kids every day and grew up coming to the same parks.

"I actually came to this park and learned how to play basketball here. My little cousins go to this park now, so it’s just a generational thing. It definitely means a lot to see it come full circle and being able to see them give back," said Sherisha Hills, the director of Tampa Parks and Recreation. "My heart is so full right now because these kids are great kids and they deserve this. But just to see their faces, a lot of them need bicycles, and so it’s awesome that OnBikes came through."

As soon as they got their new rides, the kids zoomed and pedaled around the parks. New bikes mean chances for the children to explore their neighborhoods, be more active and have transportation.