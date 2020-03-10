McDonald's debuts Double Big Mac with four beef patties

article

Big Mac not big enough for you? Don’t worry – now you can have it doubled!

Now, you might be thinking, “What took McDonald’s so long to create a quadruple-burger option for its famous Big Mac?” Well, we don’t have that answer. But! We do know that as of Wednesday, for a limited time, a four-burger-stacked Big Mac will be available nationwide.

The Double Big Mac comes just as you’d expect, with special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions — and not two, but four beef patties.

The beef-heavy burger was created to give fans “new ways to enjoy the burger they love,” Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation, said in a press release.

If you love that Big Mac taste but even two patties is too much for you, don’t worry. As part of the “new ways” mentioned above, McDonald’s is also rolling out a "Little Mac," featuring a single patty (yes, like a typical burger), but with Special Sauce and classic Big Mac toppings, so, cheese, lettuce, onions and pickles.

The choose-your-size Big Mac collection will hit restaurants for a limited time starting March 11.

