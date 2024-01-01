MCSO: 16-year-old arrested for armed burglary, attempted murder after breaking into home

article

A 16-year-old broke into a newly constructed home in Parrish and tried to shoot a security guard on Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 8 a.m., deputies say they were called to a reported burglary in the Prosperity Lakes neighborhood. Officials say the owner of the newly constructed unoccupied home in the 12000 block of Blue Diamond Trail went to do some work before officially moving in.

The owner discovered that the back sliding glass door was shattered, and a neighborhood security guard saw the owner leaving the home, according to authorities.

READ: VIDEO: 2 lost hikers rescued from dark Florida swamp by deputies using night vision goggles

Deputies say the owner told the security guard about the door and the guard entered the house to see if anyone was inside.

When the security guard went inside, he noticed that the upstairs bathroom door was closed, which was not normal, according to MCSO.

Deputies say he opened the door and found the suspect. The teenager pointed a gun at the security guard and squeezed the trigger several times, but the gun did not discharge, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials say the suspect tried to activate the slide but was unsuccessful and fled the scene.

READ: Motorcyclist dead after crashing in Tampa, police investigating

Deputies were notified and found the suspect in the neighborhood, but the teen ran, according to authorities. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's Aviation Unit helped with the search and deputies say the teen was found in a nearby field.

After several minutes, the sheriff's office says the 16-year-old was arrested. The loaded gun was also found, according to MCSO.

The suspect faces charges of attempted murder while engaged in a felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed burglary, resisting arrest without violence and possession of a firearm by a minor.