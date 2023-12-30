VIDEO: 2 lost hikers rescued from dark Florida swamp by deputies using night vision goggles

Two lost hikers were rescued from Cypress Creek Wilderness Preserve on Dec. 23, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to a Facebook post by HCSO, deputies used their aviation unit equipped with night vision goggles to find the hikers.

Officials say the unit guided patrol deputies through the swampy area where the hikers were found.

The video shows the two men being safely escorted back to the entrance of the 2500-acre preserve.

When the hikers were found by HCSO, one of them can be heard asking deputies, "How you doing?"

The video also shows deputies asking the hikers if they needed an ambulance.

"Nah we good," responded on of the hikers.