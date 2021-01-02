MCSO: 4 shot at 2 locations in Manatee County, search is on for suspects

Manatee County deputies say four people were shot Friday night at two locations by suspects fitting the same description.

According to deputies, a white Nissan Altima pulled up to a home in the 300 block of 21st Street West in Palmetto shortly before 8 p.m.

Deputies say two suspects got out of the rear and front passenger doors and opened fire, hitting three people. The victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say around 8:45 p.m., a 16-year-old female was shot as she walked in front of a home in the 700 block of 27th Ave. West in Bradenton. Witnesses say a vehicle fitting the same description of the earlier shooting drove by as multiple shots were fired.

The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to MCSO.

The motive in both cases and the circumstances leading up to each shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477.

