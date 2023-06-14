Two people killed in Bradenton shooting, deputies say

A suspect has been arrested after two people were found shot and killed in a Bradenton home on Wednesday morning, deputies said.

Dominique Rogers, 28, has been arrested on two second-degree murder charges, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

READ: Cold case cracked: Miami murder victim identified as missing Clearwater man who vanished in

Deputies were dispatched to the home located in the 1100 block of 51st Avenue Drive West, where they found Rogers and two victims with gunshot wounds, investigators said.

Rogers spoke with deputies and confirmed he shot the victims following a dispute between the three, according to authorities.

Deputies say that he was arrested and is currently booked in the Manatee County Jail. He was also arrested on multiple warrants from other counties including drug-related offenses and reckless driving.