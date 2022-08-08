MCSO: Search for two robbery suspects underway after threatening to blow up Parrish bank

article

Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for two robbery suspects who also made a bomb threat at a bank in Parrish. The bomb squad is on scene examining a device left behind to find out if it is explosive, officials said.

A man went into the Fifth Third Bank at 11215 US 301 and Chin Road in Parrish and approached the counter, investigators said. That's when the suspect dropped a package on the counter along with a note demanding cash and a threatening statement about "blowing up" the bank, MCSO officials said.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect walked out of the bank, Manatee County deputies said.

The man was seen leaving in what's believed to be an older Ford Fusion that is blue, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies did receive information that a second suspect was involved, but they haven't released information on what they look like or how they were involved.

Deputies are continuing to search for the man and the second suspect as the MCSO bomb squad investigates the device left at the scene.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators described the man seen inside the bank as an older white man that's around 5'9" and 170 pounds. He also had a mustache and goatee and was wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts, white tennis shoes, and a tan straw hat, MCSO said. He was also carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011 or Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.



