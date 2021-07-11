MCSO: Woman stabs 'abusive' ex-boyfriend to death

A 42-year-old woman killed her 24-year-old ex-boyfriend Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. at the Star Mobile Home Park, located on the 200 block of 41st Ave. E. in Bradenton.

Deputies responding to a 9-11 call about someone being injured in a fall, learned there had been a disturbance between the victim and his ex-girlfriend.

Along with EMS, deputies located the victim deceased on the ground between two vehicles, with a wound to his chest.

The ex-girlfriend told detectives she was being abused and claimed her ex-boyfriend was hitting and choking her when she stabbed him once in the chest.

Detectives say, based on preliminary evidence, that they believe the ex-girlfriend was trying to defend herself.

The case is under investigation.

