Medical Office provides lunch to nurses at multiple hospitals during Nurses Week

Nurses Week in 2020 is certainly different than any of the years before.

Those nurses are on the front lines of the local fight to keep the community healthy and safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

One Bay area doctor's office decided to give back to those nurses by gifting free lunches to six local hospitals.

"During these challenging times, our team came to together and asked ourselves what can we do to help out our community," shared Dr. Brett Reuter of Advanced Medical of Florida. "(We had) the idea of taking care of the real heroes in this situation."

Dr. Reuter's office teamed up with like-minded businesses to thank the nurses.

"We chose two local restaurants and we even got our thank you cards at a local printing shop,” he said.

Seminole Subs & Gyros provided sub sandwich platers, Bro's Pizza and Bar provided pizzas, and the cards came from Century Printing & Design.

"They wanted to join the 'pay it forward' movement in their own way," Reuter commented.

They provided lunches for nurses at Largo Medical Center, Tampa General Hospital, AdventHealth North Pinellas in Tarpon Springs, Bayfront in Pinellas Park, St. Anthony’s Hospital, and Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg.

"We are grateful for all front line workers and especially people in healthcare," Reuter said. "Thank you for everything you do."

