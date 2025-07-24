Meet the CERT volunteers who jump into action after Florida storms

The Brief Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) are made up of trained volunteers who assist after disasters. CERT members help first responders reach more people faster after storms. Anyone can join — including retirees — after taking a hands-on training course.



CERT volunteers are everyday citizens trained to assist when hurricanes and other disasters hit the Tampa Bay area.

What we know:

They don’t wear badges — but their work is crucial. Volunteers are trained in basic first aid, fire suppression, search and rescue and disaster psychology.

READ: Report: Cost keeps many from preparing for hurricane season, insurance experts focus on key steps

In Lakewood Ranch alone, there are 250 CERT members. Across the region, thousands are ready to knock on doors, clear debris or report hazards when first responders are overwhelmed.

What they're saying:

"We put a lot of people on the street after a storm, and it's exciting to be able to do that and help our neighbors," said Jim Emanuelson, CERT Lakewood Ranch president.

"With the CERT basic skills, you could potentially save a life," added Riley Tuff, lead emergency planner for the City of Tampa.

MORE: Bay Area firefighters warn of electric vehicle fires ahead of height of hurricane season

Jim Emanuelson recalled one critical moment after a storm: "We knock on doors when we saw damage at the house. They asked the resident, ‘are you okay?’ And the resident said, ‘we're fine, but I've been trying to call 9-1-1 for an hour. There's a gas leak next door. There's nobody next door, I can't get through to 9-1-1.’ He was panicked. So our volunteer found the gas leak, and I transferred the radio call into 9-1-1, and we had a fire truck there in 10 minutes. That could not have happened without CERT volunteers."

Why you should care:

In a hurricane-prone state like Florida, first responders can’t be everywhere at once. CERT teams help fill that gap – often from right inside your own neighborhood. They're proof that a little training and a lot of heart can go a long way in saving lives.