Melbourne Zoo welcomes first baby koala in 8 years

The Melbourne Zoo in Australia is celebrating the newest member of its koala family.

An adorable, unnamed 5-month-old joey is just starting to peek out of its mother’s pouch. The baby is the first koala to be born at the zoo in over 8 years.

Melbourne Zoo’s Australian bush keeper said the little joey has made progress as it continues its life inside its mother’s pouch.

“So, we’ve started to see the baby pop its head out of the pouch, which his really, really cool,” said Madly Jamieson. “We’ve started to see it start to get its little arms out.”

The joey will remain safely inside its mother’s pouch for about a year before it starts exploring the world.

