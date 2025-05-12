Memorial grows after crash kills 2 children, 1 woman in Largo

The Brief Three people, including two children, died after a crash in Largo on Saturday. It happened at the corner of Ridge Rd. and Orangeview Dr. Multiple other people, including a University of Miami football player, were also injured in the crash.



A third person has died after a car crash in Largo on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The backstory:

The Largo Police Department says a Dodge Durango collided with a Kia Soul that was making a left turn at the corner of Ridge Rd. and Orangeview Dr. around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Jabari Elijah Solomon, 10, and Charlie Herbert Solomon Rivera, 4, were killed in the crash.

A memorial has been set up remembering two children killed in a crash in Largo.

On Sunday, police said the driver of the Kia Soul, Gail Price, 78, had died from her injuries.

Police say an adult passenger, Herbert Rivera, 58, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

PREVIOUS: University of Miami football player injured in crash that kills 2 children, 1 woman in Largo: Police say

What they're saying:

"He was our handyman," Ivey Hedden, a neighbor, said. "The whole cul-de-sac knows him as, you know, he helped everybody in the neighborhood."

Some neighbors heard the crash happen and say it was a devastating scene.

"I was home from lunch and we heard a car downshift, roaring engine and we heard it backfire," Scott Kelley said. "And then all of a sudden, I mean literally seconds later, you heard the impact. The whole house vibrated."

Memorial honoring the lives of the Largo crash victims.

Kelley says they didn't know who was involved in the crash at first, but he says they learned that it involved their neighbor and his two children.

"And they were here for the weekend to spend time with their father," he said.

On Sunday, neighbors built a memorial that continued to grow, as people stopped by to leave mementos and pay their respects.

READ: Coast Guard rescues man after his 15-foot boat capsizes near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

"It's one of the saddest things I've ever experienced, ever," Hedden said. "I never want to see anything like that."

Police say the driver of the Durango, Adarius Hayes, 20, was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hayes is a linebacker at the University of Miami, according to the school's website.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 14: Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes (34) covers a kick during the game between the Ball State Cardinals and the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Phot Expand

Police say neither driver showed signs of impairment.

"Stay in prayer for the family," Hedden said. "They need it right now."

What's next:

Police are still investigating to figure out what led up to the crash, including trying to determine whether speed was a factor.

There are no charges at this point.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Kylie Jones.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: