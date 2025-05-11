University of Miami football player involved in crash that killed 2 children in Largo: Police say

The Brief A University of Miami football player was involved in a crash that killed two children in Largo on Saturday, according to police. Right now, police are only confirming that linebacker Adarius Hayes was involved, and they have not said if he was driving one of the cars or if he was injured. LPD says the two kids who were killed have been identified as 10-year-old Jabari Solomon and 4-year-old Charlie Solomon Riveria.



A University of Miami football player was involved in a crash that killed two kids in Largo on Saturday, according to the Largo Police Department.

What we know:

Right now, police are only confirming that linebacker Adarius Hayes was involved, and they have not said if he was driving one of the cars or if he was injured.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 14: Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes (34) covers a kick during the game between the Ball State Cardinals and the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Phot Expand

Largo police say that the two kids who were killed have been identified as 10-year-old Jabari Solomon and 4-year-old Charlie Solomon Riveria.

The backstory:

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Orangeview Drive and Ridge Road and police said that several people were also hospitalized.

PREVIOUS: 2 dead, several injured after crash in Largo shuts down stretch of Ridge Road: LPD

A stretch of Ridge Road was shut down for a few hours on Saturday as crews worked to clear the road.

Investigators say that two cars collided after the driver of a Kia Soul tried making a left onto Ridge Road.

Police say they don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash but the Largo Police Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

What we don't know:

An update on those injured in the crash has not been released.

The Largo Police Department.

