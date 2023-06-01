Meteorologists watching disturbance in Gulf of Mexico on first day of hurricane season

On the first day of the 2023 hurricane season, forecasters are keeping an eye on Invest 91, a disturbance that has formed in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida panhandle.

According to FOX 13’s Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto the area of disturbed weather is getting organized and has a 50 percent chance of becoming a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm as it drifts south.

Dellegatto adds that it will not have big implications on Florida other than bringing rain to the area.

Computer models showing where the disturbance may go.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says the system definitely has some rotation and weather officials are debating on whether they will send a hurricane reconnaissance plane into the system to investigate on Thursday afternoon.

He says the system is limited in the amount of moisture it can tap because of a dry air system underneath it.

Satellite imagery of Gulf disturbance.

Weber adds that as the system moves south it will hit an area where the winds are stronger and the air is drier, which means the conditions for it to strengthen will not be favorable over the next several days.

The first named storm of the season will be called Arlene.