Metropolitan Ministries offers volunteer opportunities for kids, teens

For most of her teenage years, 18-year-old Divonna Smith has been volunteering at the Metropolitan Ministries main campus in Tampa.

"I welcome volunteers as they walk in, and I also take them to their volunteer area," said Smith.

Initially, she gave her time to build a community service house in high school. But she decided to keep going.

"I realized I really enjoyed it, so I wanted to stay and do more time here. It builds confidence because you have to talk to people and meet new people, so it kind of brings you out of your shell." said Smith.

It's also giving her management skills for the future. Because of her dedication and hard work, she was promoted to volunteer leader.

"I like the community, especially the people I work with. They're really nice and welcoming, and they've helped me throughout the years to grow and become a better leader", said Smith.

"I can comfortably give her 10, 15, 20 people, even adults, even kids her age and she runs that line better than most of the adults I have doing it. She is like on top of it. It's so cool to see," said Nathan Gula, the Director of Volunteer Services at Metropolitan Ministries.

He started as a volunteer himself in college and turned it into a career.

"Once I graduated, I started working here full time and have risen through the ranks and actually love the place. It's been 10 years now," said Gula.

Smith is already planning on using the experience she gains for her professional future.

"I actually want to go into civil engineering, but I would like to base it around volunteering as well, specifically since this is a homeless shelter. I want to be able to build housing that can help house people and create communities," said Smith.

She said younger people may want to think about how to apply these volunteer opportunities as they get into the job market.

"There's so many different areas to volunteer in, so if you want to go into being a chef, we have the kitchen where you can volunteer and help prep or if you want to do something with nature, we have environmental and you can go and work outside," said Smith.

We take volunteers as young as eight-years-old. That's really an advantage of getting kids in and having them serve alongside their parents.

Once they're 14 plus, they can serve across almost every area across our campus, so prepping food in the kitchen, helping out in the outreach when clients are coming in", said Gula.

It's a chance for younger people to better their community and themselves too.

"It's really fun and a great place to volunteer and a great chance to learn new things," said Smith.

For information about volunteer opportunities and the summer teen internship program at Metropolitan Ministries, click here.