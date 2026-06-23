Mexican national arrested, accused of assaulting ICE agent during Florida traffic stop: FHP

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The Brief Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Elias Bautista, 35, following an alleged Orange County traffic stop assault that left a federal immigration agent with a severe head injury. Investigators tracked down the Mexican national after a multi-agency manhunt spanning surveillance reviews and database searches. Bautista faces a felony charge after resisting capture a second time during an operation last Thursday.



A Mexican national who Florida Highway Patrol troopers say entered the United States illegally was arrested after allegedly assaulting a federal immigration agent during a traffic stop chase near Orlando earlier this week.

Alleged Florida traffic stop assault

What we know:

According to FHP, members of its Criminal Alien Apprehension Team (CAAT) were working alongside U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on June 16 when they made a traffic stop near Americana Boulevard and Pointe Vista Circle in the Oak Ridge area of Orange County.

Investigators say several people got out of the vehicle and began to run away as law enforcement approached the vehicle.

One ICE agent pursued a man later identified as Elias Bautista, 35. Troopers say Bautista resisted authorities and tried to escape.

ICE agent injured

The backstory:

During the confrontation, investigators say Bautista hit the ICE agent, causing the agent to suffer a significant head injury. Bautista then fled the scene.

FHP said investigators from its Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence (BCII), Criminal Alien Apprehension Team (CAAT), ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) began an extensive investigation to identify and find the suspect.

Troopers said investigators used surveillance footage, intelligence gathering, witness interviews, law enforcement databases and other investigative tools to track down Bautista.

On June 18, investigators located Bautista during a targeted operation with help from the Levy County Sheriff's Office and ICE.

According to FHP, Bautista again resisted law enforcement before being taken into custody.

Bautista was arrested and faces a felony charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Aggravated battery felony arrest

What they're saying:

"Every day, our state troopers and law enforcement partners demonstrate exceptional professionalism and courage as they carry out their duties to protect the people of Florida. The incident in Orange County serves as a stark reminder of the dangers all law enforcement face when individuals choose to violently resist lawful authority," FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner said. "Thanks to the coordinated efforts between our local and federal partners, the suspect was quickly identified, located and taken into custody. We remain focused on ensuring that those who endanger our officers or our communities are held fully accountable, especially those who should have never been in our country to begin with. Florida will continue to stand firmly with the men and women who risk their lives each day to uphold the rule of law."

"Assaults on our officers will not be tolerated. Irresponsible rhetoric has contributed to a massive increase in violence and threats against federal law enforcement officers performing their Congressional-mandated duties," ERO Miami Field Office Director Matthew Elliston said. "Assaulting and obstructing law enforcement officers is a felony, and anyone who does so will be fully prosecuted. ICE officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats. This is unacceptable."

Immigration status proceedings

What we don't know:

Additional details about Bautista’s court appearance and immigration status proceedings have not yet been released.