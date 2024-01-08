Miami-Dade County men arrested for poaching deer in Highlands County: FWC

article

Two men from Miami-Dade County admitted to harvesting six white-tailed deer, but neither had hunting licenses, according to officials.

On Dec. 28, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says officers discovered white-tailed deer in the process of being field dressed. According to authorities, the FWC received a tip regarding the possible illegal take of deer at a location in Highlands County.

Officers say they interviewed 36-year-old Norlen Roldan-Rodriguez of Miami and 35-year-old Kadel Rodriguez-Montada of Hialeah. Both men admitted to harvesting the deer the previous night using a gun and light, according to officials.

READ: Polk County looking at potentially protecting Lake Wales property for endangered species

Authorities say the men also admitted to officers that they took the deer with two rimfire rifles that officers recovered during the investigation.

According to the FWC, evidence in one of the deer was consistent with the caliber of the recovered rifles.

Officials say the men did not possess hunting licenses and failed to report their harvests.

READ: Massive 1,437-pound shark pings off Florida's coast

The FWC cited Roldan-Rodriguez and Rodriguez-Montada for illegal possession of antlerless deer, possession of over the daily bag limit of antlerless deer, possession of over the season bag limit of antlerless deer and illegal method of take of deer by rimfire rifle.

To report violations, the FWC encourages individuals to download the FWC Wildlife Alert app, text 847411 (Tip411) with keyword "FWC" and information about the violation, call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or submit a tip online.