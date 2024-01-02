Polk County looking at potentially protecting Lake Wales property for endangered species

As Polk County's population grows, the amount of land available for wildlife gets smaller and smaller. But now, the county is looking to conserve a property in Lake Wales that's home to endangered species.

Kathy Friedlander and her husband Edwin own the Friedlander Ranch, a 649-acre cattle operation, east of Highland Park and south of SR-60. There are many things that make the undeveloped property incredibly unique.

"It sits on a large pile of sand that recharges our aquifer," said Friedlander. "When it rains here it doesn't run off. It just percolates and goes down to the aquifer."

The property is home to endangered plants, including one that's federally protected.

"It's called Ziziphus Celata," said Friedlander. "It's an ancient plant. It predates oak trees and pine trees. It would've been sitting on a hill and everything in Florida was underwater except this area."

There's also wildlife, including sandhill cranes, fox squirrels and a rare and endangered whooping crane.

"The birds found us maybe 20 years ago, and the female died maybe six months ago. She was nearly 30, and they did not know they lived that long in the wild and so the male is left here," said Friedlander. "I'm sure there are fewer than 10 left in the state of Florida."

Polk County is currently investigating whether to add the property to its Environmental Lands Program, which means the land will be protected.

The property is also part of Lake Wales' "Big Green Network."

"What's great about the county's interest in protecting the land is it aligns with one of our cities' aspirations, which is to assemble an enduring green network of open spaces and conservation lands," said Eric Marshall, a spokesperson for the City of Lake Wales.

Friedlander hopes her ranch joins the list of the county's conservation lands.

"Florida's rapidly losing a lot of this. There's not that much scrub land left," she said. "I love the plants and the animals that are here, and I want to see them around for other generations to see."

Four other properties are currently being evaluated, along with Friedlander Ranch. The county will be making a decision within the coming months on whether to include them in the Polk County Lands Conservation program.