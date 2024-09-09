Michelin-Winning Meal Makers

We’re double-dipping into the Dinner DeeAs archive to bring you our favorite meals made by Michelin winners!

First up, Chef Ebbe Vollmer was awarded a coveted Michelin Star for his Tampa restaurant, Ebbe. The Swedish Chef was praised by Michelin inspectors for ‘clever’ and ‘confident’ cooking, and he joined us to share a family recipe for his Grandmother’s Swedish meatballs. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

The other local recipient of the much-coveted star was Kosen, an 'omakase' restaurant in Tampa. Chef Wei Chen joined us to share a simple and quick way to steam fresh fish. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Stars aren’t the only recognition Michelin inspectors can give to restaurant, they also award the ‘Bib Gourmand’ which celebrates ‘great food at a great value’. Tampa’s Streetlight Taco earned one in 2024. Their Chef Michael Brannock joined us to share his tips for elevating your next Taco Tuesday. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Michelin has been awarding Tampa Chefs since 2022, which is when they gave a Bib Gourmand to ‘Rooster and the Till’. Chef Martin Dejesus joined us to share his take on Short Ribs. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

